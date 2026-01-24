The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing, and with spring training coming into view we're working our even deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. With a few name free agents and trade candidates still on the board even at this increasingly late hour, there's a daily supply of rumors. Speaking of which, you can find Saturday's roundup just below.

Guardians, Ramírez close to contract extension

The Guardians and José Ramírez, one of the greatest players in franchise history, are closing in on a contract extension, Héctor Gómez and Jon Heyman report.

Ramírez, 33, is presently under contract through the 2028 season on a seven-year, $141 million deal. The extension, if finalized, would run through the 2032 season and add $106 million to the value of his current contract, $70 million of which reportedly would be deferred.

Ramírez is coming off yet another high-quality season in 2025. In 158 games for Cleveland, he put up an OPS+ of 137 with 30 home runs, 44 stolen bases, and plus fielding at third base. The ruthlessly consistent Ramírez has finished in the top 10 of the American League MVP balloting for six straight seasons, including eight of the last nine seasons. Ramírez's career WAR of 57.6 ranks fifth all-time in Guardians franchise history.

Giants unable to land Abrams from Nats

As the Nationals continue to re-appraise their roster under the new front office, they're apparently willing to consider trading shortstop CJ Abrams. That willingness, however, has its limits. The Giants recently pursued Abrams and were willing to include one of their top prospects in that theoretical trade (shortstop Josuar Gonzalez), but the Nats weren't interested, the Athletic reports.

The Giants of course have a shortstop in Willy Adames, who's going into the second year of a seven-year free agent contract with San Francisco. That in turn means that they may have been pondering a position switch for Abrams. For now, though, such an acquisition by the Giants and Buster Posey doesn't appear to be on the table.