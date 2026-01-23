Spring training is only three weeks away and the hot stove action has finally picked up. Within the last two weeks there have been several significant free agent signings (Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, Ranger Suárez, Kyle Tucker) and trades (Nolan Arenado, MacKenzie Gore, Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.), and there are still more to come too. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.

Scherzer could sign at midseason

Max Scherzer TOR • SP • #31 ERA 5.19 WHIP 1.29 IP 85 BB 23 K 82 View Profile

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer could wait out the market and sign with a team during the season, according to The Athletic. He is ready to sign right now, but if he doesn't get a good offer from a preferred team, Scherzer will stay home and continue staying ready until the right opportunity arises. We did not rank Scherzer among the top 50 free agents this offseason.

Roger Clemens (2007 with Yankees) and Pedro Martinez (2009 with Phillies) are examples of veteran starters who waited until the summer to sign with a contender. Now 41, Scherzer made 17 starts around injuries last season. He also made three postseason starts, including going 4 ⅓ innings of one-run ball in Game 7 of the World Series for the Blue Jays.

Nationals have shopped Abrams, Young

Even before trading away MacKenzie Gore, the Nationals shopped shortstop CJ Abrams and center fielder Jacob Young this winter, reports the Washington Post. Abrams, an All-Star in 2024, has three years of team control remaining. He joined the Nationals along with Gore (and James Wood) in the Juan Soto trade with the Padres at the 2022 deadline.

Young, 26, is not much of a hitter, though he is a terrific defensive center fielder with a knack for highlight reel catches. Center field is a thin position league-wide at the moment. Young may not contribute much at the plate, but a contending team with a deep lineup could hide him in the No. 9 spot while he runs down everything gap-to-gap in the field.

Tigers interested in Martinez, Quintana

The Tigers are looking to add a starting pitcher and have interest in veterans Nick Martinez and Jose Quintana, reports the Detroit Free Press. Two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and righties Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize are Detroit's top three starters. Drew Anderson, Troy Melton, and Reese Olson (coming off a shoulder injury) are the leading candidates for the Nos. 4 and 5 spots.

We ranked neither Martinez nor Quintana among the offseason's top 50 free agents. At this point in their careers, both are innings guys who can help get you to finish line of the 162-game season, though you probably don't want them getting starts in October. The Tigers are looking for extra bodies more than a difference-maker at this point in the offseason.