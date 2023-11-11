MLB's offseason continues on Saturday, with just a few weeks remaining until the annual winter meetings. This has already been a shocking week, with the Cubs hiring manager Craig Counsell and firing David Ross. The Padres, Astros, Angels and Brewers still have vacancies at manager that they could fill at any moment.

Past that, the rumor mill has started churning. Let's get to it for Saturday.

Arraez open to extension with Marlins

Marlins infielder Luis Arraez told reporters on Friday that he's open to a long-term extension with Miami, but that the front office has not reached out to him to begin discussions.

"They (Marlins) haven't talked to me about an extension, but if they do, I'm available," Arraez said, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes. "I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys."

Arraez, acquired from the Twins last offseason, hit .354/.393/.469 (133 OPS+) with 10 home runs and one more walk than strikeout in 617 plate appearances. He's considered the league's top contact hitter.

Arraez is not scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2025 season. As such, new Marlins head executive Peter Bendix has time to survey his roster and financial outlook before opening negotiations with Arraez if he so chooses.

Kluber uncertain about future

Corey Kluber was "noncommittal" about continuing his career during an appearance at the Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Kluber, 37, had a disappointing season with the Red Sox. In 15 appearances (nine of them starts), he amassed a 7.04 ERA (65 ERA+) and a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

If this is the end for Kluber, he'll have finished his career having appeared in parts of 13 big-league seasons. Kluber won two Cy Young Awards and made three All-Star Games over that time. He pitched with the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Red Sox.