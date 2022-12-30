Major League Baseball's offseason is nearly two months old. Most of the top free agents have already found homes, but that doesn't mean the rumor mill is done for the winter. Below, CBS Sports will track all of Friday's news, notes, and moves.

Padres open to Grisham, Kim trades?

Trent Grisham SD • CF • #2 BA 0.184 R 58 HR 17 RBI 53 SB 7 View Profile

Ha-seong Kim SD • SS • #7 BA 0.251 R 58 HR 11 RBI 59 SB 12 View Profile

The Padres are willing to discuss trades involving outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim in their search for pitching, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Lin adds that "the Padres do not appear keen on significantly increasing their offseason expenditure," even with their need for more arms.

It's unclear how likely either Grisham or Kim is to be moved. At present, they're projected to open the season as San Diego's starting center fielder and second baseman, respectively. That may change once Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension ends in late April, depending on whether or not the Padres make another addition to their outfield. (José Azocar is the current starter in left field.)

Lin notes that the Marlins have expressed interest in Grisham. Miami has a surplus of arms they could send westward as well as a desire to add offense.

Hosmer on Cubs, Orioles radars

Eric Hosmer BOS • 1B • #35 BA 0.268 R 38 HR 8 RBI 44 SB 0 View Profile

First baseman Eric Hosmer, recently released by the Red Sox, is of interest to the Cubs and Orioles, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Hosmer has hit for a 110 OPS+ during the Pandemic Era, posting his best numbers when he has the platoon advantage. Buyer beware: Hosmer's overall numbers versus righties were inflated by a .974 OPS in 2020. Otherwise, he hasn't cleared so much as the .800 mark since 2018.

González heads to Japan

Marwin Gonzalez NYY • SS • #14 BA 0.185 R 20 HR 6 RBI 18 SB 3 View Profile

Longtime big-league utilityman Marwin González, who spent the 2022 season with the Yankees, is headed to Japan to join the Orix Buffaloes. Jon Heyman reports that González will receive $1.5 million.

González, 34 come March, has appeared in parts of 11 big-league seasons. He's amassed a .252/.310/.399 slash line (94 OPS+) with 107 home runs. His contributions have been worth an estimated 14.1 Wins Above Replacement.

González also appeared in games with the Astros, Twins, Red Sox during his time in the majors.