MLB rumors, trades and free agency updates: Mets have reportedly talked to Indians about Corey Kluber

The New York Mets are close to finalizing a blockbuster trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz of the Mariners. At the same time, new GM Brodie Van Wagenen may have designs on another major trade ...

Sources say the Mets have spoken with the Indians about Corey Kluber. The two teams had talked about Yan Gomes before he was dealt to the Nationals, but the Mets' interest now appears to also extend to Kluber, who had Mets manager Mickey Callaway as a pitching coach in Cleveland. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 2, 2018

The Indians are reportedly open to trading their ace right-hander Corey Kluber, and pretty much any team can use a pitcher of that caliber. So we have the Mets.

The Mets have reportedly had trade talks regarding Noah Syndergaard, and perhaps they see Kluber as a replacement for Syndergaard. Or perhaps they're angling for a super-rotation of sorts. The question is whether they have the prospects to land Kluber after dealing for Cano and Diaz and without trading Syndergaard for long-term assets.

As for Kluber, the 32-year-old is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 2.89 ERA and a 6.53 K/BB ratio in an AL-leading 215 innings. Across parts of eight big-league seasons, Kluber owns an ERA+ of 137, and along the way he has won a pair of AL Cy Young awards. He's under contract for 2018 at a salary of $17 million, and his deal includes similarly priced club options for 2020 and 2021.

If the Indians are serious about moving Kluber, they'll be able to get a very nice prospect haul in return. Again, it's questionable whether the Mets can pay such a freight.