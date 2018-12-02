MLB rumors, trades and free agency updates: Mets have reportedly talked to Indians about Corey Kluber
Perhaps the Mets will make not one but two blockbuster trades this offseason
The New York Mets are close to finalizing a blockbuster trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz of the Mariners. At the same time, new GM Brodie Van Wagenen may have designs on another major trade ...
The Indians are reportedly open to trading their ace right-hander Corey Kluber, and pretty much any team can use a pitcher of that caliber. So we have the Mets.
The Mets have reportedly had trade talks regarding Noah Syndergaard, and perhaps they see Kluber as a replacement for Syndergaard. Or perhaps they're angling for a super-rotation of sorts. The question is whether they have the prospects to land Kluber after dealing for Cano and Diaz and without trading Syndergaard for long-term assets.
As for Kluber, the 32-year-old is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 2.89 ERA and a 6.53 K/BB ratio in an AL-leading 215 innings. Across parts of eight big-league seasons, Kluber owns an ERA+ of 137, and along the way he has won a pair of AL Cy Young awards. He's under contract for 2018 at a salary of $17 million, and his deal includes similarly priced club options for 2020 and 2021.
If the Indians are serious about moving Kluber, they'll be able to get a very nice prospect haul in return. Again, it's questionable whether the Mets can pay such a freight.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets-M's agree to Cano, Diaz blockbuster
Pending physicals, seven players and $20 million will reportedly change hands
-
MLB rumors: M's eye Crawford for Segura
Here are the latest hot stove rumblings featuring the Braves, Mets, Mariners, Nationals, Phillies...
-
Brewers GM: Schoop trade a 'bad deal'
Schoop mustered a weak .577 OPS with Milwaukee
-
George H.W. Bush loved baseball
The 41st President passed away Friday night
-
Cano deal won't happen Friday
Keep checking back for the latest updates as MLB free agency continues
-
Hamilton, Flores non-tendered
Hamilton and Flores were among the most notable non-tenders