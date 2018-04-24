MLB signings: Indians, Melky Cabrera reportedly reach agreement on minor-league deal

The last of the free-agent stragglers are finding homes. Last week, Jose Bautista signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, one of Bautista's former teammates, Melky Cabrera, agreed to a minor-league pact with the Cleveland Indians:

Free agent OF Melky Cabrera has agreed to a minor-league contract with the #Indians, source confirms @hgomez27 report. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 24, 2018

Cabrera, 34 come August, split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. He was an above-average hitter in Chicago, batting .295/.336/.43, but collapsed following a late-July trade, hitting just .269/.303/.399 in Kansas City. Over the last three seasons, Cabrera has posted a 105 OPS+ while averaging 14 home runs and 155 appearances.

Cabrera ought to serve as a solid insurance policy for Cleveland. Michael Brantley has become an injury risk in recent years, while Cleveland is currently relying upon a Tyler Naquin-Brandon Guyer platoon in right field. Lonnie Chisenhall is on his way back from the disabled list, but it doesn't hurt to have another option just a call away.

Of course, Cabrera will presumably have some kind of opt-out in his deal. As such, don't be surprised if he makes his way to Cleveland over the coming weeks.