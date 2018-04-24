MLB signings: Indians, Melky Cabrera reportedly reach agreement on minor-league deal

Cabrera, 33, ought to provide depth for Cleveland

The last of the free-agent stragglers are finding homes. Last week, Jose Bautista signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, one of Bautista's former teammates, Melky Cabrera, agreed to a minor-league pact with the Cleveland Indians:

Cabrera, 34 come August, split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. He was an above-average hitter in Chicago, batting .295/.336/.43, but collapsed following a late-July trade, hitting just .269/.303/.399 in Kansas City. Over the last three seasons, Cabrera has posted a 105 OPS+ while averaging 14 home runs and 155 appearances.

Cabrera ought to serve as a solid insurance policy for Cleveland. Michael Brantley has become an injury risk in recent years, while Cleveland is currently relying upon a Tyler Naquin-Brandon Guyer platoon in right field. Lonnie Chisenhall is on his way back from the disabled list, but it doesn't hurt to have another option just a call away.

Of course, Cabrera will presumably have some kind of opt-out in his deal. As such, don't be surprised if he makes his way to Cleveland over the coming weeks.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES