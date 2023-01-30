Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the latest baseball star to appear as the cover athlete for the MLB The Show video game franchise. On Monday, it was announced that Chisholm will be the first player in Miami Marlins history to appear on the cover of the American version of the video game series when MLB The Show '23 is released on March 28.

Wei-Yin Chen, who was a starting pitcher for the Marlins from 2016 to 2019, appeared on the cover of MLB The Show's Taiwanese version in both 2016 and 2017.

"As a kid, I always wanted to be on the cover of MLB the Show," Chisholm told the Associated Press on Monday. "So it means almost just like winning the MVP in a sense. You get to live out your childhood dream."

Chisholm added that he has actually been an avid fan of the video game franchise since 2006, when Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz appeared on the cover of the game's very first edition.

Entering his fourth professional season, Chisholm has a career batting average of .243 to go along with 34 home runs, 104 RBIs and 117 runs scored. He's spent the majority of his career in the Marlins' middle infield, but is expected to play center field in 2023 to accommodate the team's acquisition of American League batting champion Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins.

Chisholm dealt with a stress fracture in his lower back in the second half of the 2022 campaign, and that caused him to miss the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old speedster made his first All-Star Game prior to the injury and was hitting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 60 games.