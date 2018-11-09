MLB trade rumors: Cubs open to trading Kris Bryant; Theo Epstein says there are no 'untouchables'
Needless this say, this would be a shocking development on the north side of Chicago
Cubs third baseman and occasional left fielder Kris Bryant is going into his age-27 season. Across parts of four seasons in the majors, he's put up an OPS+ of 137 with 107 home runs, an MVP award, and 21.6 WAR. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.
If you're the Cubs, that wouldn't seem to be the kind of player you trade. Yes, Bryant is coming off a down year by his high standards -- .272/.374/.460 in 102 games -- and battled serious problems with his left shoulder. Still, he would figure to be a core contributor on a team with the potential to win the World Series.
All that said, here's a surprising note from ESPN's Buster Olney:
But it's possible that the Cubs will trade him, perhaps as soon as this winter. As part of their early off-season discussions, sources say the Cubs have indicated to other teams they are willing to discuss trade proposals for almost all of the players on their roster, including Bryant, who struggled in 2018, batting .272 with 13 homers in 102 games.
Needless to say, a trade involving Bryant would be a shocking turn of events in Chicago. As Olney notes, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein recently said the team has "never operated with untouchables," which, obviously, means that a Bryant trade is theoretically possible. Of course, it's worth taking in the entire quote:
"[V]irtually impossible," would be another key takeaway from Epstein's comments.
For the sake of argument, though, it's worth noting that Bryant and the Cubs have never really come close to an extension, and there may be some lingering acrimony dating back to his rookie season, which the club manipulated his service time by not calling him up until they'd secured an extra year of control. As well, the Cubs -- despite vast revenues and designs on a championship -- may be dealing with budget constraints from ownership. That means they may need to get creative in order to address roster holes. Maybe it takes a trade of Bryant to make that happen.
The smart money would obviously be against Bryant being in anything other than in a Cubs uniform to start the 2019 season, but perhaps the alternative is at least worth pondering. If nothing else, consider the Cubs a definite team to watch this winter.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Takeaways from GM meetings
The GM meetings concluded on Thursday, and now the offseason really begins
-
MLB owners to approve Manfred extension
Manfred has served as MLB's top executive since 2015
-
'Screwball' to dive into A-Rod's PED use
The documentary also delves into the cases of Manny Ramirez and Ryan Braun, among others
-
Fan wins lotto using Red Sox numbers
Jim Aylward Jr. is a richer man thanks to his Red Sox fandom
-
MLB announces Silver Slugger winners
The award goes to the best hitter at each position in each league, as determined by MLB coaches...
-
Mets GM: Tebow could make 25-man roster
Tebow spent last season in Double-A and could start 2019 in Triple-A