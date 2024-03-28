Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel was scratched from the Opening Day lineup Thursday with what turned out to be a broken thumb, manager Dave Martinez announced after the game. Senzel fractured his thumb during pregame warmups, injuring the digit while fielding a ground ball, according to Andrew Golden of the Washington Post. He was subsequently replaced in the lineup by journeyman infielder Ildemaro Vargas.

Senzel, 28, signed with the Nationals over the offseason after being non-tendered by the Cincinnati Reds. In his first five big-league seasons, he batted .239/.302/.369 (77 OPS+) with 33 home runs and -1.6 Wins Above (or, in this case, below) Replacement. Senzel is a former top prospect, having been selected second overall in the 2016 draft. The Nationals, in turn, were hoping a change of scenery could enliven his bat.

For now, Senzel will have to wait to prove them right or not.

The Nationals could continue to roll with Vargas at third base. They also have Rule 5 pick Nasim Nuñez on the bench. If they add another option to the roster, expect it to be Jake Alu, who already has a spot on the 40-player roster, or Trey Lipscomb. Brady House, the Nationals' No. 3 prospect and a former first-round pick himself, seems more likely to debut over the course of the summer given that he hasn't yet appeared in a Triple-A contest.

The Nationals will have Friday off before resuming their series with the Reds on Saturday.