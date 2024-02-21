The Montreal Expos closed up shop and moved to Washington D.C. in 2004, and the story of their fall is coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix announced a new documentary centered around the "setbacks that led to the departure" of the Expos.

The Expos spent 35 years in Montreal, making the playoffs just once in that time. The franchise left the city on a 23-year playoff drought, and the Expos were averaging under 10,000 fans per game in their final season. The franchised moved to Washington D.C. and relaunched as the Washington Nationals in 2005.

Netflix will work with Montreal-based production company Attraction on the project, and Jean-François Poisson will direct. Attraction president Richard Speer said he looks forward to telling the story of the Expos, who still have fans throughout the city.

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Attraction announces the first project to result from our partnership with Netflix," Speer said in a statement. "The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the US, and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day. This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it."

This isn't the only baseball production that Netflix has in the works. Cameras have already started following the Boston Red Sox around at spring training for the docuseries about their 2024 season. Netflix is also developing a series about the 2004 Red Sox winning the franchise's first World Series in 86 years.