Nun throws out the first pitch before the Royals-White Sox game

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck delivered a fine enough lob after showing some tricks up her sleeve

The Chicago White Sox lost at home on Saturday night to the lowly Kansas City Royals. Worry not about the collective spirit of the good people of Chicago, though, because they witnessed one of the most memorable ceremonial first pitches in recent memory.

It was Marian Catholic School night at Guaranteed Rate Field, and that resulted in Sister Mary Jo Sobieck throwing out the first pitch. Nuns aren't known for partaking in bullpen sessions, yet Sister Mary looked like an old pro on the mound, delivering an almost perfect pitch:

We're not willing to call it perfect because the pitch was low and would've been called a ball by any umpire who takes the separation of church and baseball seriously. Sorry, Sister. 

Then again, maybe the framing attempt would've convinced the umpire the pitch was indeed in the zone. His will shall be done and whatnot. Sometimes that leads to a nun getting the veteran's call.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories