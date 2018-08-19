Nun throws out the first pitch before the Royals-White Sox game
Sister Mary Jo Sobieck delivered a fine enough lob after showing some tricks up her sleeve
The Chicago White Sox lost at home on Saturday night to the lowly Kansas City Royals. Worry not about the collective spirit of the good people of Chicago, though, because they witnessed one of the most memorable ceremonial first pitches in recent memory.
It was Marian Catholic School night at Guaranteed Rate Field, and that resulted in Sister Mary Jo Sobieck throwing out the first pitch. Nuns aren't known for partaking in bullpen sessions, yet Sister Mary looked like an old pro on the mound, delivering an almost perfect pitch:
We're not willing to call it perfect because the pitch was low and would've been called a ball by any umpire who takes the separation of church and baseball seriously. Sorry, Sister.
Then again, maybe the framing attempt would've convinced the umpire the pitch was indeed in the zone. His will shall be done and whatnot. Sometimes that leads to a nun getting the veteran's call.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roundup: M's win on 'balk-off'
Also, the Yankees are on a historic home run pace, deGrom keeps dealing and more
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 19: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 19
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Sunday
-
Padres experimenting with Myers at third
Myers has started four of five games at the hot corner
-
Sale returns to DL with shoulder injury
Sale made just one start between DL stints
-
How to watch Little League Classic
The Mets and Phillies will partake in the second ever Little League Classic come Sunday