For most people on Earth, there's a good chance they have at least one doppelganger who looks virtually identical to them somewhere. For Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, it just so happens his doppelganger is currently one of the world's biggest film stars.

Ever since the release of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Oppenheimer," many have pointed out the resemblance between Tyler Glasnow and Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biographical picture depicting the theoretical physicist's role in the Manhattan Project. It's reached the point where even Murphy himself has caught wind of it, and he acknowledged the strong resemblance between himself and Glasnow during an interview on "Happy Sad Confused."

Granted, it isn't as though the resemblance between Murphy and Glasnow is perfect -- Glasnow is, after all, about 18 years younger than Murphy as well as a foot taller. There's also something to be said about the two having entirely different skillsets in their respective lives.

"He's a lot better at baseball than I am ... We've all got our skills," Murphy said.

Glasnow's latest outing on the mound was a strong one, as he struck out eight while pitching seven innings in a win over the Miami Marlins.