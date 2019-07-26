Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, throwing 50-mph pitches, becomes first position player to record a save
Try reading that again
Stevie Wilkerson made history for closing the Baltimore Orioles' 10-8 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, but you'll never guess how.
As a reserve outfielder, not only did the 27-year-old utility man become the first position player in MLB history to record a save, but he did so with pitches that never topped 56 mph in the 16th inning of a six-hour game.
Wilkerson, a Clemson product who debuted in the majors in 2018, pitched two other times in "mop-up duty" this month, but nothing will compare to the stunt he pulled off Thursday night.
He preserved a lead he helped blow earlier in the game when he misplayed fly ball a in center field that gave Los Angeles a seventh-inning edge. Wilkerson then came onto the mound and retired the side (including Albert Pujols) in order with "a bunch of tepid lobs" in the mid-50s, to seal the save.
The first position player to log a save since the stat became official in 1969, Wilkerson obviously capped the game in odd fashion, but it fit the evening, as Thursday's contest ended up as the second longest game in Orioles history.
"I don't think I've wrapped my head around it yet," Wilkerson said. "What a wild game. That was just crazy."
