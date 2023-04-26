The AL East is the best division in baseball and all five teams are above .500 as the first month of the season wraps up. On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox (13-12) will visit the Baltimore Orioles (15-8) in a divisional matchup where both teams are hungry for victories to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays (20-4). This is the third and final game of the series and will serve as the rubber match after the two squads split the first two games.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Baltimore is the -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while Boston is the +100 underdog in the latest Orioles vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Orioles picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Orioles vs. Red Sox and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Red Sox vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Red Sox money line: Orioles -120, Red Sox +100

Orioles vs. Red Sox over/under: 8.5 runs

Orioles vs. Red Sox run line: Orioles -1.5 (+170)

BOS: The Red Sox have had the total go Over in eight of their last nine games

BAL: The Orioles have won seven of their last eight games overall

Orioles vs. Red Sox picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore will send Tyler Wells to the mound. The 28-year-old right hander is 0-1 on the season but he enters Wednesday's contest sporting a 2.70 ERA and has an impressive WHIP of just 0.686. Wells also has a 2.57 ERA over 14 innings in his career against the Red Sox and current Boston hitters only have a .513 career OPS against him.

The Orioles have also used the new baserunner-friendly rules to their advantage, stealing 25 bases over the course of their first 23 games (second in the American League). Baltimore's team OPS of .753 is also fourth in the AL. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston will counter with Tanner Houck (3-0, 4.29 ERA) on the mound. The former first-round pick had 20 starts over his first 53 appearances and even had eight saves a season ago. However, he earned his way into the rotation on a full-time basis this offseason and has thrown well over his first four starts, allowing no more than three earned runs in each outing and striking out 22 over 21 innings.

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been carrying the squad offensively. The two-time All-Star leads the American League with nine home runs and also has 24 RBI in 25 games with an .890 OPS on the season. Boston's 33 home runs as a team ranks second in the AL. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 10.2 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model on a 26-21 roll on money-line picks dating back to last season, and find out.