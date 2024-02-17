Kung Fu Panda is attempting a comeback with the San Francisco Giants. Fan favorite and longtime Giant Pablo Sandoval is in camp with the team as a non-roster invitee, and it is not a gimmick or a feel-good story. Sandoval is attempting a comeback, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Now 37, Sandoval feels good and will try to revive his playing career.

Here's more from NBC Sports Bay Area:

Pablo Sandoval will come to camp as a non-roster invitee, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned, and this isn't necessarily just to provide a send-off like the Giants did with Sergio Romo, at least in the Panda's mind. Sandoval has been telling friends that he feels great and is trying to make a comeback at the age of 37.

Sandoval had not played in the big leagues since 2021 when he managed a .645 OPS as a bench bat for the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves. He played in the Mexican Pacific League in 2022 and also played winter ball in Puerto Rico during the 2022-23 offseason. Sandoval has not played since. He sat out the 2023 season.

Given how his career ended -- Sandoval hit .239/.294/.393 in more than 1,500 plate appearances from 2015-21 -- and the fact there's no obvious opening on San Francisco's bench makes it very unlikely Sandoval will actually make the team. This is a long shot even if he performs well in spring training, and injuries or trades create a path to making the Opening Day roster.

Last year, the Giants brought Romo to camp as a non-roster player, and he made one last farewell appearance at Oracle Park as the exhibition schedule wound down. If Sandoval doesn't make the team, he could get a similar send-off. The Giants will wrap up their spring schedule with an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park on March 26.

Sandoval played two stints with the Giants and was a member of their 2010, 2012, and 2014 World Series championship teams.