The San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor-league contract with veteran infielder Rougned Odor, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. Odor's pact includes an invite to spring training, where he'll compete for a bench job.

Odor, 29, has changed teams in each of the past three seasons, most recently serving as the Baltimore Orioles' primary second baseman in 2022. He's batted .199/.269/.374 (78 OPS+) with 38 home runs during the Pandemic Era, all the while finishing on the wrong side of the replacement-level line.

Odor has familiarity with Padres general manager A.J. Preller from their shared days in Texas. Preller has made a habit out of signing past Rangers prospects. Last year, San Diego's roster included several players who fit that description, such as Jurickson Profar, Jorge Alfaro, Nomar Mazara, and Nick Martinez. (It should be noted that Profar remains a free agent.)

As for Odor's chances of making this Padres team, they're to be determined. Roster Resource currently projects San Diego's bench to feature four right-handed hitters: backup catcher Luis Campusano, outfielders José Azocar and Adam Engel, and infielder Brandon Dixon. The Padres could theoretically bump one of those players to make room for Odor, though each would seem to have a leg-up on him based on their presence on the 40-player roster.

In addition to Odor's stints with the Rangers and the Orioles, he's also suited-up for the New York Yankees. Overall, he has an 87 OPS+ in more than 1,000 big-league games and his total contributions have been worth an estimated 6.4 Wins Above Replacement. He's always been a better hitter against righties than lefties, posting a .725 OPS with the platoon advantage and a .681 mark without in more than 1,200 trips to the plate against them both.