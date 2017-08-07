Phillies great Darren Daulton dies at age 55 after four-year battle with brain cancer

Former Phillies and Marlins catcher Darren Daulton has lost his battle with brain cancer. The Phillies announced Sunday evening that Daulton died after a roughly four-year battle with the disease. He was just 55 years old.

Daulton first came into the league in 1983 with the Phillies. He didn't really catch on as a regular catcher until 1989, but he enjoyed good success in his career once he stuck. Daulton made the All-Star team three times, finishing sixth in NL MVP voting in 1992 and seventh in 1993.

Speaking of 1993, Daulton was one of the key contributors to the Phillies' run to the World Series.

"Darren was a true leader of men.The Phillies would not have gone to the 1993 World Series without his leadership," said Phillies chairman emeritus Bill Giles in a statement. "In addition to being an outstanding clubhouse leader, he was also a fighter. He battled through five knee operations to become an All-Star. I really enjoyed watching him for 14 years in uniform. Darren was a super human being. His teammates loved him, I loved him like he was one of my own. In fact, he called me 'Uncle Bill.'"

Daulton's nickname was "Dutch" and he was truly beloved by so many teammates.

"All of us at the Phillies are saddened to hear of Darren's passing. From the day that we drafted him until today, he constantly earned our respect and admiration as both a player and person," said Phillies chairman David Montgomery. "Darren was the face of our franchise in the early 1990's. Jim Fregosi asked so much of him as catcher, clean-up hitter and team leader. He responded to all three challenges. One of my toughest decisions as team president was to approve his trade to the Marlins in July of 1997. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Amanda, his parents, his brother and his four children. Dutch was truly 'one of a kind' and we will dearly miss him."

Daulton would later win a World Series ring with the Marlins in 1997. He retired after the season.

Daulton had been battling brain cancer off and on for the past four years. He at one point announced that he was cancer-free, but the disease came back earlier this year.