The Philadelphia Phillies are doing away with one of their most popular promotions this season. Dollar hot dog night is no more due to the increased frequency of fans flinging franks throughout the Citizens Bank Park.

According to the Associated Press, the Phillies had decided to do away with dollar dog night on Thursdays in April and will be replacing it with 2-for-1 hot dogs on select nights. In a statement, the team cited its "commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans" as the reason for the decision.

In April of last year, a video of Phillies' fans throwing their hot dogs around in the stands went viral. On top of that, extra long lines at hot dog vendors created a crowded concourse that frustrated many fans.

John Weber, the senior vice president of ticket operations and projects, said it was a combination of those factors that led to the Phillies rethinking their policy.

"It wasn't just the throwing," Weber said. "It's the concourse, the crowds of everybody being at the same X amount of stands. But obviously, you know, the throwing was a little bit of a tipping point."

In place of dollar dog nights, the Phillies will run their 2-for-1 frankfurt promotion on April 2 and April 16 this season. Maybe the change will encourage fans to keep the dogs in their hands this season.