Phillies to move Jerad Eickhoff into rotation, option Nick Pivetta to minors after posting 8.35 ERA in four starts
Eickhoff was excellent in his first MLB outing of the year on Tuesday
The Phillies are going to be making a change in their rotation with Jerad Eickhoff taking over for Nick Pivetta, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
Pivetta, 26, was a popular pick to have a breakout season during spring training, but he's been touched up pretty good through four starts in this still-very-young season. He's pitched to an 8.35 ERA and 2.13 WHIP in 18 1/3 innings. He leads the majors with 31 hits and 17 earned runs allowed. He's also coughed up five home runs.
The Phillies are 10-6 and in first place, but that hardly means they have the time to be patient while Pivetta tries to figure things out at the big-league level. The Mets are 10-7, the Braves 9-7 and Nationals 7-8 in what is one of the most competitive divisions (at least 1-4) in baseball.
This means they'll turn back to Eickhoff. He was in the Phillies' rotation in 2016 and for most of 2017, but since late 2017 he's battled numbness and an assortment of other injuries. His first big-league outing of the season came Tuesday night in mop-up duty, when he worked four scoreless innings, striking out six while not allowing a walk. In the outing, he relied exclusively on a fastball, curve and cutter. In the past, he's also worked in a slider and change during his starts.
The next turn for Pivetta in the rotation was set for Sunday, April 21 in Colorado, so that'll be Eickhoff's spot now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rendon extension talks heating up?
Everyone else seems to be signing extensions, so why not Rendon?
-
White Sox youngsters stepping up
Notably, the left-side of the infield duo of Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson have been excel...
-
Phillies vs. Mets odds, top Apr 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Phillies vs. Mets on Wednesday afternoon 10,000...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 17
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
Who's in worse spot: Yankees or Red Sox?
Both the Yankees and Red Sox enter Wednesday under .500
-
McHugh channels inner 'Matrix'
Being a pitcher is scary, and McHugh has a good glimpse into why