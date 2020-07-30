Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The Philadelphia Phillies have been directly impacted in the fallout from the Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak. The Phillies played the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia over the weekend before Miami's test results yielded more than a dozen positive tests on Monday. On Thursday, the Phillies had their weekend series vs. the Blue Jays postponed, according to Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo. The scheduling change happened shortly after the Phillies announced their latest round of coronavirus test results.

The test results for Phillies players all came back negative, but two staff members -- a coach and a home clubhouse staffer -- tested positive. The Phillies canceled all workouts scheduled for Thursday and will not face the Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.

Here's the full statement from the team:

The Phillies have received the results of yesterday's testing. While no players tested positive for Covid-19, there were two staff members that did test positive. One is a member of the coaching staff and one is a member of the home clubhouse staff. All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice.

The Phillies, who also had their four-game series against the Yankees this week postponed, were scheduled to play the Blue Jays for three games this weekend in Philadelphia. MLB initially postponed Friday's game and scheduled a doubleheader on Saturday, but now the whole series has been moved.

The Blue Jays were supposed to be the "home" team in the series as they wait for their 2020 home ballpark in Buffalo to get MLB-ready. The Canadian government decided against allowing the Blue Jays to play 2020 home games in Toronto earlier in the month.

The Phillies next scheduled game is on Tuesday, against the Marlins in Miami. The Marlins have also not played since Sunday and remain quarantined in Philadelphia.

Players have been told that if they were exposed to COVID-19 from facing the Marlins, positive tests would show up between Thursday and Saturday, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark. According to the CDC, the incubation period (the time from exposure to development of symptoms) of the coronavirus ranges from 2–14 days.