Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for for violating Major League Baseball's electronic device policy. MLB made the announcement on Tuesday, and Castro has appealed.

The suspension is the result of Castro's having his cellphone in his back pocket while running the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 9. Here's a look:

Castro in the top of the fourth went first-to-third on Oneil Cruz's single, and as he slid head-first into third, his cellphone fell out of his back pocket. MLB quite understandably has firm restrictions on electronic devices on the field of play or in the dugout because of the potential for sign-stealing and other acts of subterfuge.

Castro, however, afterward denied any ill intent. "I don't think there's any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cell phone," Castro said, via ESPN. "It's horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional."

Given that MLB's suspension is for just a single game, they very likely determined that it was indeed an accidental violation of the rule.

Castro, 23, is batting .239/.300/.402 with two home runs in 27 games this season. He had been scheduled to serve his suspension on Tuesday night against the Red Sox, but now that suspension will be put on hold until his appeal is resolved.