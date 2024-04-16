Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes meet in a key American League matchup on Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Rangers (9-8), the defending World Series champions, have lost six of nine, including three of five. The Tigers (9-7), who finished second in the AL Central at 78-84 in 2023, have lost three of four and six of nine. Texas defeated Detroit 1-0 on Monday night in the first of the four-game series.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers lead the all-time series 377-339, including a 200-162 edge in games played at Detroit. Texas is a -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Tigers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Tigers vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024 MLB season on a profitable 104-82 run on top-rated MLB picks dating back to last season, and it has excelled on top-rated run-line picks during that span, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs Rangers:

Rangers vs. Tigers money line: Texas -122, Detroit +102

Rangers vs. Tigers over/under: 8 runs

Rangers vs. Tigers run line: Rangers -1.5 (+138)

TEX: The Rangers have covered the run line in 93 of their last 165 games (+23.70 units)

DET: The Tigers have hit the money line in 41 of their last 77 games (+9.80 units)

Rangers vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rangers

Texas is expected to send right-hander Jon Gray (0-1, 4.38 ERA) to the mound. Gray has three starts on the year, and is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. In that game, Gray went five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. In 2023, Gray started 29 games and posted a 9-8 record with a 4.12 ERA. He walked 54 batters, while striking out 142.

Shortstop Corey Seager is among Texas' top hitters. In 14 games in 2024, he is hitting .304 with a homer, five RBI and 10 runs scored. He had a scheduled off day on Monday, but has hits in six of the past 10 games he has played in. He was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in a 12-8 win at Houston on Friday, and was 3-for-5 in a 10-5 loss to the Astros on April 8. In 16 career games against the Tigers, he is hitting .283 with three doubles, five homers and 14 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Tigers

Right-hander Casey Mize (0-0, 4.82 ERA) will start for Detroit. He pitched well in his last outing at Pittsburgh last week. Despite receiving a no-decision, Mize went five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in a 5-3 Tigers win. Mize, who was highly rated coming into the league, has battled injuries throughout his career. In 41 career starts since 2020, he is 7-13 with a 4.32 ERA. He has two career starts against Texas, going 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in eight innings of work. He has allowed five hits, two earned runs and no walks with four strikeouts.

Third baseman Gio Urshela is among Detroit's top hitters this season. In 14 games, he is batting .304 with five RBI and three runs scored. He has four multiple-hit games on the season, including a 3-fo-5 effort with two RBI in a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on April 4. He has hit well throughout his career against the Rangers, batting .313 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBI in 21 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tigers vs. Rangers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Rangers vs. Tigers, and which side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's 104-82 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.