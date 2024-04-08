The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with young infielder/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela on an eight-year, $50 million contract extension, MLB.com reported Monday. The deal gives Rafaela guaranteed financial security and provides the club with some level of cost certainty through his arbitration years. Rafaela was initially set to hit free agency after the 2029 season, but is now set through 2031. The team has not yet confirmed the extension.

Rafaela, 23, has been Boston's primary in center field this season. In 10 games, he's slashed .233/.286/.400 with two triples and a stolen base. Across parts of two big-league seasons, Rafaela has an OPS+ of 84 and time spent in center and at short and second base. Defense still remains his calling card and he's already been the star of more than a few highlight reel plays this year.

Coming into this season, Rafaela was a consensus top-100 overall prospect. Since signing out of Curacao, Rafaela in five partial minor-league seasons batted .280/.331/.475 with 60 home runs, 115 steals, and standout defense in 424 total games.

Earlier this offseason, the Red Sox under first-year chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also signed young starting pitcher Brayan Bello to a $55 million pact that keeps him under team control through 2029.

The Red Sox will open the week with a 7–3 record on the young season and in second place in the American League East.