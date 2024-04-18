On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 7-day concussion list, the team announced. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move. Refsnyder missed the start of the season after being hit by a pitch and breaking his toe in spring training.

O'Neill suffered the concussion during Monday's eventual loss to the Cleveland Guardians (CLE 6, BOS 0) after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers in the field. Devers will have an MRI on his knee Thursday, though the injury is unrelated to the collision. He had shoulder trouble early in the season and exited Tuesday's game with the knee issue.

Monday's mishap occurred in the seventh inning when Cleveland's Estevan Florial hit a pop-up to the left side. O'Neill and Devers each converged on the ball and then ran into each other, although Devers was able to hang on to the ball for the final out of the frame. After being down for some time, both players walked off the field, and O'Neill appeared to be bleeding. Devers was shaken up but able to remain in the game. David Hamilton replaced O'Neill in the lineup and took over at shortstop, while Jarren Duran shifted from center to O'Neill's position in left, and Ceddanne Rafaela went from shortstop to center.

Here's a look at the play in question:

After the game, manager Alex Cora told reporters that O'Neill received eight stitches above his left eye and went through concussion protocols. He was evaluated further Tuesday.

The 28-year-old O'Neill has been Boston's most productive hitter through the early weeks of the season. He came into Monday's game with a 2024 slash line of .304/.448/.761 and seven home runs. O'Neill on Monday went 1 for 2 with a walk before the injury occurred. Boston acquired O'Neill this past offseason from the Cardinals in exchange for pitchers Victor Santos and Nick Robertson. He's eligible for free agency after the current season.