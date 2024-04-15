The Cleveland Guardians (10-5) and the Boston Red Sox (9-7) square off in the 2024 Patriots' Day game on Monday. The Guardians got back on track after dropping two straight games last time out. Cleveland defeated the New York Yankees 8-7 in extra innings on Sunday. Meanwhile, Boston is on a two-game win streak. On Sunday, the Red Sox topped the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.57 ERA) will start for Boston, while Xzavion Curry (0-0, 0.00 ERA) iso n the hill for Cleveland.

The first pitch is set for 11:10 a.m. ET. The Red Sox are listed at -132 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Red Sox odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It is coming off a profitable 93-74 season on top-rated MLB picks, and it excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Red Sox:

Guardians vs. Red Sox money line: Boston -132, Cleveland +111

Guardians vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+146)

Guardians vs. Red Sox over/under: 9.5 runs

CLE: +318 on money line this season

BOS: +160 on money line this season as the favorite

Guardians vs. Red Sox picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Guardians

Left fielder Steven Kwan has been a confident hitter this season. Kwan owns impressive plate coverage skills with the ability to push the ball into the gap. The California native is second in the majors in batting average (.368) with two home runs and five RBI. He's logged a hit in five straight games. On April 10 against the Yankees, Kwan went 2-of-5 with a solo homer.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is a smooth hitter with the bat speed and power to spray line drives all over the field. Ramirez has strong bat control and also plays good infield defense. The 31-year-old is batting .246 with three home runs and 12 RBI. In the April 9 loss to the Chicago White Sox, he was 3-of-5 with one run driven. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Right fielder Tyler O'Neill brings outstanding power to the dish. O'Neill creates superb bat speed that allows him to drill the baseball around the diamond. He is first in the MLB in home runs (7), fifth in OPS (1.209) with eight RBI. O'Neill is also batting 304. In the April 9 win over the Baltimore Orioles, O'Neill was 1-of-4 with a solo homer.

First baseman Triston Casas (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) has a massive frame in the box and has the power to push the ball into the gaps. The 24-year-old has a .259 batting average with four home runs and eight RBI. In his last game, Casas was 1-of-4 with a two-run homer. See which team to pick here.

How to make Guardians vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Red Sox vs. Guardians, and which side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that went 18-6 on top-rated MLB run-line picks last season, and find out.