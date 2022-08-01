The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal. The Reds' game Monday night started at 6:40 p.m. ET and Pham was originally in the lineup but then was a late scratch. A bit later, the Chicago White Sox sent catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox for reliever Jake Diekman.

Diekman, a 35-year-old left-hander, has a 4.23 ERA, 4.97 FIP and 1.49 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings this season. Walks have been an issue, as he's handed out 30, but he's had some good seasons recently. The White Sox didn't have a late-inning lefty before, so presumably that's the fit for Diekman.

The Red Sox reportedly traded catcher Christian Vázquez before their game Monday evening, so they've been both buyers and sellers.

Pham, 34, is hitting .238/.320/.374 (88 OPS+) with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 homers, 39 RBI, 57 runs, seven steals and 0.6 WAR in 91 games this season. He's played all three outfield positions in his big-league career, but it's mostly been left field the last several years. Pham has played in three different postseasons and has been great offensively, going 19 for 54 (.352) with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI, five runs and four steals in 15 games.

The fit on the Red Sox for Pham is tough to tell right now. Jarren Duran could be replaced in center, but Pham isn't a center fielder anymore. Alex Verdugo has left field on lockdown. Maybe there's something with Jackie Bradley, Jr. in right field to be done. There's also the possibility that more trades are in the works and the team will look a bit different once the dust has settled.

There's a mutual option on Pham's contract for $6 million for next season.

McGuire, 27, is hitting .225/.261/.285 in 166 plate appearances this season. He's known as a quality defender and scores well in framing metrics. For the time being, it appears he'll split time with Kevin Plawecki at catcher for the Red Sox, though as noted above, it seems like they are going to make a flurry of moves.