Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday told reporters that his current term of office will be his final one. That means he will step down as commissioner when that term ends in January 2029.

"You can only have so much fun in one lifetime," Manfred said, via Evan Drellich. "I have been open with them (the owners) about the fact that this is going to be my last term."

Manfred, 65, will be age 70 when he steps aside. He has served as MLB's top officer since January of 2015, when he was elected to replace Bud Selig.

