Robinson Canó, an eight-time All-Star second baseman best known for his time spent with the New York Yankees, will continue his professional career after signing with the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League. The club announced the signing on Friday on their official Twitter account.

Canó, 41, last played in Major League Baseball during the 2022 season. Over parts of 17 campaigns, he batted .301/.351/.488 (124 OPS+) with 335 home runs and an estimated 68.1 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's estimates. He won five Silver Slugger Awards and a pair of Gold Glove Awards. He was also named as the All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player in 2017, and was part of the Yankees' World Series winning squad back in 2009.

Speaking of those Yankees, Canó's decision to join the Diablos Rojos comes at a fitting time. The Yankees are scheduled to send a split squad to face Diablos Rojos in Mexico City on March 24-25. Canó figures to see action in at least one of those games as he prepares for the Mexican League season, which will begin in mid-April.

Canó had most recently appeared in 32 winter ball league games. He hit .221/.244/.299 with a home run and 12 runs batted in. During his MLB career, he suited up for the Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres.

It's worth noting that Canó was among the most notable names selected as part of the inaugural Dubai Wolves of Baseball United back in October 2023 (He was picked sixth.) Baseball United, currently a four-team endeavor and the first professional baseball league based in the Middle East and South Asia, is expected to begin play in the fall.