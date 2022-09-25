Colorado Rockies left fielder and marquee free agent addition Kris Bryant told reporters on Saturday that he won't return from injury in time to play again this season. Bryant has been sidelined since July 31 with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot.

The 2022 season is Bryant's first with the Rockies. This past offseason, Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million free agent contract with Colorado in what was one of the surprise pairings of the winter. That first season has ended in disappointment. Thanks to a back injury that was followed by the foot issues that presently afflict him, Bryant was limited to just 42 games played this season. He was productive when healthy -- he slashed .306/.376/.465 (126 OPS+) in those 42 games -- but he was rarely healthy. Improbably, Bryant will wind up playing his first season with the Rockies without hitting a home run at Coors Field. For the year, he had just five home runs.

"I've handled it as best as I could," Bryant told reporters, including Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "It is a little depressing, just not playing baseball. Coming to a team and signing a deal, it sucks not being out there. Every year from February to October, I'm used to playing baseball. And for the most part this year, I've been watching."

Bryant also said he's "totally excited for next year."

There's little need for Bryant to push himself to return in the final days of the season. The Rockies entered Saturday with a 65-86 record and last place in the National League West. They've already been eliminated from playoff contention.