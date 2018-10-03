Rockies' Tony Wolters, one of 2018's worst hitters, came up with the biggest hit of the NL Wild Card Game
As unlikely heroes go, Wolters is, well, unlikely
CHICAGO -- Call it feature or bug depending upon your partisanship, but it's a distinctly National League phenomenon that Tony Wolters, the Rockies' third catcher and .170 hitter during the regular season, was pressed into duty with the entire 2018 season likely on the line.
Double-switched into the game in the 12th inning, Wolters in defiance of almost everything, including the numbers, came through in the 13th:
Kyle Hendricks, a true changeup artist, is pretty tough on left-handed hitters. He got ahead 0-2 on Wolters with a pair of those changeups, and then he tried to put him away with a fastball that missed up. He went back to the changeup, and Wolters, perhaps anticipating such a sequence, stayed back, poked the outside pitch for an RBI single, and took the Rockies' chances of winning the 2018 NL Wild Card Game from just shy of 50 percent to 83.2 percent.
And with that one modest swing, a batsman who hadn't registered a hit since Sept. 10, a player who may not even be on the roster for the NLDS he helped the Rockies reach, overturned many an assumption. It's no exaggeration to say that one of the worst hitters during the 2018 season came up with biggest hit of that season.
