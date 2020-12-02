The New York Mets made the first signing of the Steve Cohen era on Tuesday when the team landed reliever Trevor May on a two-year deal. The deal is reportedly slated to be worth an estimated $15 million.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the signing of May and believes it was Cohen's way of attempting to make a splash that will translate into wins.

"What Steve Cohen came in and said: 'Man, our bullpen blew all those saves. We couldn't count on the back end of our bullpen. Let's do something about that. It's only $7 million a year. I know our fans want (JT) Realmuto, (George) Springer, and (Trevor) Bauer. But let's show them that we are a front office that understands what it means to be a winner. It's not sexy but it's going to lead to wins."

May accumulated a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA to go along with 38 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings with the Minnesota Twins in 2020. His 14.66 K/9 was the seventh-best among Major League Baseball relievers.

While May not be a huge name, Samson believes that Cohen wants to improve the club while also getting the fans excited about the Mets again. For a team that's missed the postseason in four consecutive seasons, he's trying to move the team in the right direction.