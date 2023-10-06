Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award recipient, will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, he announced on his Instagram on Friday. Recovery from the operation takes at least 12 months, with teams in recent years giving their pitchers closer to 14 months. Such a timetable would put Alcantara back to 100% in time for spring training 2025.

Here's the entirety of Alcantara's message:

With a heavy heart, I want to let everyone know I had "Tommy John" surgery today and will miss next season. I am most saddened for the great Marlins fans, who were so supportive of me and the team this year. The drive to the playoffs was thrilling for all of us. I give this game my all, I give this city my all, and so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever. I will miss pitching, but I plan to be around the team as much as possible. I'm confident that guys like Jesus, Eury, Edward, Garrett, and Trevor will hold down the fort while I am there giving my support. Nothing can take away from my love for Miami and the Marlins fans. I also want to thank Dr. Meister and his team for the great care they gave me today.

Alcantara, 28, did not pitch after Sept. 3 because of what was initially described as a strained flexor and later diagnosed as a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. (That is, for those not in the know, the ligament associated with Tommy John surgery.) In 28 starts this season, he had amassed a 4.14 ERA (108 ERA+) and a 3.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions had been worth an estimated 3.4 Wins Above Replacement.

Alcantara had, at the time of his injury, been well on his way to a third consecutive 200-plus-inning season. He remains the majors' inning leader since the start of the 2021 campaign.

The Marlins were eliminated from the postseason earlier this week, dropping both games of their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.