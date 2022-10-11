Yankees right-hander Scott Effross will not be part of New York's American League Division Series roster after it was discovered that his elbow requires Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. Rehab and recovery from Tommy John surgery takes at least 12 months, and oftentimes more, suggesting that Effross may miss the entirety of the 2023 season, including the playoffs.

Effross, 28, had a phenomenal rookie season. He appeared in 60 games, posting a 2.54 ERA (161 ERA+) and a 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 56 2/3 innings. The Yankees acquired him at the deadline in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander Hayden Wesneski, presumably viewing him as a long-term piece. Effross lived up to the billing, but he was sidelined for more than a month because of a strained right shoulder. He had made five appearances over the season's waning days, suggesting that he would be hale and hearty for a postseason run. Alas.

Effross won't be the only member of the Yankees bullpen available this October. Manager Aaron Boone will also be without Chad Green, Michael King, Zack Britton, and Ron Marinaccio because of injury issues. Former closer Aroldis Chapman, meanwhile, won't be around after he skipped a mandatory workout.

Additionally, Effross joins righty Frankie Montas as key members of the Yankees' trade deadline haul who will not appear in the ALDS. Montas has been dealing with a shoulder injury that required him to be shut down from throwing in late September. The Yankees will have on hand their other trade deadline additions, outfielder Harrison Bader and reliever Lou Trivino in tow, but it's fair to say the plans they formulated in July have been derailed by arm trouble.

The Yankees will begin their best-of-five Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. The Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend in their best-of-three Wild Card Series. The winner will play for the pennant against either the Houston Astros or the Seattle Mariners.