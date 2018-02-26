Shohei Ohtani has very good first day at plate for the Angels in spring training

Angels two-way import Shohei Ohtani made his stateside pitching debut in spring training this past weekend and Monday it was time for him to debut in the lineup. He batted second, serving as DH and put together a very good day at the plate.

In Ohtani's first plate appearance, he fell behind 0-2, but batted back to draw a walk. He would walk again next time up.

Then, in the top of the fifth with a runner on second, Ohtani came through with an RBI single:

He departed from the game after that one.

Through one game as a hitter, Ohtani is slashing 1.000/1.000/1.000 with an RBI. That'll play.

Of course, it's spring training and results aren't nearly as important as getting ready for the season and avoiding injury, but it's good for Ohtani to get that quality game at the plate out of the way early.