Shohei Ohtani has very good first day at plate for the Angels in spring training
Serving as the DH, Ohtani got on base all three trips to the plate
Angels two-way import Shohei Ohtani made his stateside pitching debut in spring training this past weekend and Monday it was time for him to debut in the lineup. He batted second, serving as DH and put together a very good day at the plate.
In Ohtani's first plate appearance, he fell behind 0-2, but batted back to draw a walk. He would walk again next time up.
Then, in the top of the fifth with a runner on second, Ohtani came through with an RBI single:
He departed from the game after that one.
Through one game as a hitter, Ohtani is slashing 1.000/1.000/1.000 with an RBI. That'll play.
Of course, it's spring training and results aren't nearly as important as getting ready for the season and avoiding injury, but it's good for Ohtani to get that quality game at the plate out of the way early.
-
Russell Wilson goes deep in BP
The Seahawks quarterback won't see any game action, but he's hitting in practice
-
King Felix leaves start after comebacker
Hernandez might not be the 'King' anymore, but he's an important part of Seattle's plans
-
Rays nearing new $1 billion TV deal
The Rays are entering the final year of their current TV deal
-
2018 MLB season preview: Indians
Cleveland seems overlooked by many because of its quiet offseason
-
Chipper speaks out against assault guns
Jones, who was recently elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, isn't your typical gun-control...
-
Red Sox introduce Martinez
Martinez had agreed to a deal with Boston last week