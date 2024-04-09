If Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is bothered by Major League Baseball's ongoing investigation into the illegal gambling allegations made against former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, then he's doing a good job of hiding it on the field.

Ohtani, 29, enters Tuesday batting .345/.383/.673 (181 OPS+) with three home runs, eight RBI, and a stolen base. His contributions have been worth an estimated 0.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. Those numbers include a recent five-game hot stretch that has seen him go 11 for 22 with eight extra-base hits.

Ohtani was asked about his ability to focus by reporters prior to Monday's contest against the Minnesota Twins.

"Regardless of whatever happens off the field, my ability to continue to play baseball hasn't changed. It's my job to make sure that I play to the best of my abilities," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, according to the Associated Press.

Mizuhara's alleged involvement in an illegal sports gambling ring was revealed after the Dodgers' season-opening victory against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. The Dodgers fired him that day, replacing him with Ireton, who had worked his way up in the organization to performance operations manager. Mizuhara is alleged to have placed bets on non-diamond sports with an accused bookmaker under federal investigation. MLB's rules allow uniform personnel to gamble on non-diamond sports provided that it is legal in their jurisdiction; sports gambling remains illegal in California.

Ohtani's lawyers have alleged that a "massive theft" took place, with more than $4 million reportedly missing from his bank account that was seemingly used to pay off the illegal bookmaker. Mizuhara offered conflicting stories about Ohtani's knowledge of his gambling and of his consent in transferring money to cover Mizuhara gambling debts. Ohtani, who read a prepared statement in late March, has denied any knowledge of the situation.

Ohtani is in the first season of the 10-year, $700 million contract he signed with the Dodgers. It is worth noting that the unprecedented amount of deferrals in Ohtani's contract significantly reduce the present-day value of that deal.