Right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg has officially retired from Major League Baseball after reaching a settlement agreement with the Washington Nationals. The exact terms of that agreement are unknown at this time.

Srasburg confirmed the news with his own statement, which reads in full:

Today, I am announcing my retirement from the game I love. I realized after repeated attempts to return to pitching, injuries no longer allow me to perform at a Major League level. As a young kid, all I dreamt about was winning a World Series. Thanks to the many coaches, teammates, and medical staff, my boyhood dream came true in 2019. Despite this being a personal goal of mine, I've come to realize how truly important and special that moment was for no many fans in the DMV. Your unwavering support through all the ups and downs will always mean the world to me. I'd also like to thank the late Ted Lerner and family for giving me the chance to wear the curly W all these years. Although I will always wish there were more games to be pitched, I find comfort knowing I left it all out there for the only team I've known. My family and I are truly fortunate and blessed to have experienced this baseball journey in the Nation's Capitol. As always, Go Nats! #37

Strasburg, 35, has not pitched since the 2022 season because of persistent symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. He was slated to announce his retirement last fall with a press conference, but the announcement never came, as reports surfaced that Strasburg and the Nationals disagreed on the financial terms -- The Athletic reported at the time that the Nationals altered their original position of wanting to pay him in whole. He came into this season owed more than $100 million over the next three years.

"Stephen Strasburg is and always will be an important part of the Washington Nationals franchise. We support him in any decision he makes and will ensure that he receives what is due to him," Nationals team owner Mark Lerner said at the time in a statement.

Strasburg, of course, helped deliver the Nationals the 2019 World Series -- he was named the Most Valuable Player of that series after throwing 14 1/3 innings and surrendering just four runs. That accomplishment capped one of the most impressive months of individual pitching in recent memory, as Strasburg posted a 1.98 ERA in 36 1/3 frames. He subsequently signed a seven-year pact worth $245 million to remain in D.C. Unfortunately, he was limited to just eight starts afterward due to his aforementioned injury issues.

The No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, Strasburg completes his MLB career having started 247 games. He amassed a 3.24 ERA (127 ERA+) and a 4.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 32.3 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. He made three All-Star Games and even won a Silver Slugger Award in 2012.

The Nationals have planned a celebration of their 2019 World Series win for the weekend of April 19, when they will take on the Astros. Alumni will participate in a ceremonial first pitch, line-up card delivery, Play Ball announcement and autograph sessions throughout the weekend. The former players in attendance have not yet been publicly named.