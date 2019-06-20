Tampa Bay Rays receive permission from MLB to explore playing games in Montreal as two-city team

While it may not happen, the club is reportedly free to explore the possibility of calling two cities home

The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from MLB to explore playing their home games in two different cities, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan

Under the unusual plan, the Rays would play their early-season games in St. Petersburg and then relocate to Montreal for the latter portion of the baseball calendar. Mark Feinsand adds that the arrangement is not guaranteed to happen; rather the Rays are now free to consider the option and seek out final approval should they choose to move forward.

CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.

