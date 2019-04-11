The surprising, slugging Mariners set MLB record by homering in 15 consecutive games to start season
The Mariners surpassed the 2002 Indians with power from an unlikely source
The Mariners won again Wednesday night to improve to 12-2. Wednesday's game, like every one the Mariners have played this season, featured a Seattle home run. It was Mitch Haniger doing damage:
Hangier's homer made it 14 consecutive games with a home run for the Mariners, tying the MLB record for a team to start the season. Seattle wasted no time breaking the record as Dee Gordon led off Thursday's game in Kansas City by going deep:
The Mariners lead the majors in home runs with. Yes, they've played 15 games, but the Athletics have played 16 and several teams have played 13. Plus, the Mariners also entered Thursday with a league-leading .558 slugging percentage. The Mariners' 7.86 runs per game is also tops by a wide margin.
It has been a group effort. Jay Bruce has seven homers, but Dan Vogelbach has five (in just 26 at-bats, compared to Bruce's 49). Edwin Encarnacion, Domingo Santana and Tim Beckham have four apiece. Ryon Healy and Haniger have three, while Omar Narvaez has two.
Gordon's homer was his first of his season (and just his 16th in 866 career MLB games) and gave the Mariners a new spot in the record books:
Most consecutive games with homer to start season
(source: baseball-reference.com play index)
- 2019 Mariners, 15 games
- 2002 Indians, 14 games
- 2017 Tigers, 13
- 1954 Cubs, 13
- 2013 Mets, 12
2007 Devil Rays, 12
2001 Diamondbacks, 12
1997 Rockies, 12
1986 Reds, 12
We'll see how long the 2019 Mariners can keep up the homers and the wins.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Philly to host '26 All-Star Game
The All-Star Game would likely double as a celebration of America's 250th birthday
-
Braves' Albies inks multi-year extension
The 22-year-old second baseman was an All-Star last season
-
Kershaw will rejoin rotation on Monday
Kershaw has been sidelined by a shoulder problem
-
Alex Rodriguez explains mirror photo
Rodriguez is continuing his ongoing image rehabilitation tour
-
Are the Mariners for real?
When it comes to hot starts, the Mariners are in elite company
-
Wheeler, others struggling in walk years
On the other hand, Michael Pineda and Drew Pomeranz are showing encouraging signs