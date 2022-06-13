Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez has stepped away for the time being for personal reasons, and the club has placed him on the restricted list as a result.

Tigers general manager Al Avila released the following statement through the team on Monday:

"Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice."

No further details have been reported at this time. Players do not receive salary while on the restricted list.

Rodríguez, 29, is in his first season with the Tigers after signing a five-year, $77 million contract with them this past offseason. In eight starts, he's pitched to a 4.38 ERA (87 ERA+) with 34 strikeouts and 17 walks in 39 innings. For his career, Rodríguez owns an ERA+ of 109 across parts of seven major-league seasons.