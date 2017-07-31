Tim Raines took a moment during his Hall of Fame speech to thank Jonah Keri

On Sunday, former Montreal Expos outfielder Tim Raines was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

During Raines's speech he made sure to highlight one individual's contributions to his candidacy -- CBS Sports' own Jonah Keri, who grew up a big Expos and Raines fan, and who has spent the past several years spreading the word on Raines' qualifications. Here's Raines' whole speech, with the part about Keri beginning right around the 10:30 mark:

Alternatively, here's the part of Raines's speech that's just about Keri:

Here are the couple of minutes @TimRaines30 spent talking about @jonahkeri: pic.twitter.com/M4eQ3JpAfe — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) July 30, 2017

Classy move, right? And a great moment amid a wonderful day for both Raines and Keri.

You can read Keri's letter to the BBWA on why Raines deserved to be a Hall of Famer here, as well as Keri's reaction to Raines being voted into the Hall here.