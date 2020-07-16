Former All-Star and longtime Philadelphia Phillies infielder Tony Taylor died Thursday morning following complications of a stroke suffered last year, the team announced. He was 84.

"Tony was undeniably one of the most popular Phillies of his or any other generation," Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement. "His baseball talent was second only to his warm and engaging personality, as he would always make time to talk with fans when he would visit Philadelphia for Alumni Weekend. Growing up as a Phillies fan, my favorite memory of Tony is the remarkable play he made to save Jim Bunning's perfect game. It was the play of the game and it was thrilling to see it back then. It remains equally thrilling today to watch Tony turn a sure hit into an out. On behalf of Leigh and myself and the entire Phillies organization, we send our deepest condolences to Clara and all of Tony's family and friends."

Taylor, nicknamed "TT," was originally signed out of Cuba by the Giants in 1954. He debuted to the Cubs in 1958 before being traded to Philadelphia in June 1960. From 1960-70, Taylor hit .261/.321/.347 with 48 home runs and 166 stolen bases in just under 1,500 games. He was an All-Star in 1960 and received MVP votes in 1963.

The Phillies traded Taylor to the Tigers in 1970 and he later returned to Philadelphia to finish his career. All told, he played 19 seasons in the big leagues (1958-76), including 15 with the Phillies. Taylor retired with 2,007 hits and ranks among the top 10 Phillies all-time in games (1,669) and singles (1,178), among other things.

Following his playing career Taylor served as a major-league coach with the Phillies (1977-79, 1988-89) and Marlins (1999-2001, 2004), and as a minor-league manager and coach with several organizations.

The Phillies honored Taylor with a place on their Wall of Fame in 2002.