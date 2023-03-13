Trevor Bauer, who was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January, has agreed to a one-year pact with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League. The contract, originally reported by Yuki Yamada of Sankei Sports, will pay Bauer $3 million (400 million Japanese Yen) plus incentives.

Bauer, 31 years old, has not pitched in a Major League Baseball contest since June 28, 2021. He was subsequently placed on the restricted list while the league office and the Pasadena police department investigated an accusation that he had assaulted a woman. The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli and Katie Strang reported on the woman's allegations toward Bauer. "I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted," she said. The Athletic's article contained graphic details from a restraining order request filed by the woman.

Police later announced that Bauer would not face criminal charges, but MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy affords commissioner Rob Manfred the right to levy a punishment if he saw fit, regardless of whether charges are brought or a conviction is handed out.

Manfred's inquiry into Bauer's situation resulted in a record 324-game suspension. This past offseason, an arbitrator ruled to shorten Bauer's suspension to 194 games, still the longest in the policy's history.

Bauer's suspension cost him around $38 million in salary. The arbitrator who reduced his suspension also ruled that he would be docked his pay for the first 50 games of this season, meaning that the Dodgers still owe him money, but instead of $32 million it's closer to $22.5 million.