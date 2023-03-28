Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that this year's Triple-A National Championship Game will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 30. The contest will be hosted at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, or the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics

The Triple-A National Championship Game pits the winner of the two leagues -- the International and the Pacific Coast -- in a single tilt to determine the "true" Triple-A champion. The PCL has won nine of the 15 championship games. The Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, won the 2022 event, the first held since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The tournament will also see two League Championship Series in which winners of the first half of the season (ending on June 25) will host the winners of the second half of the season (ending on Sept. 24). The winners of each of those series, one from the PCL and one from the IL, will face each other in Vegas.

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a jewel event for so many across the game, and this format will be great for fans," Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, told MILB.com. "We look forward to celebrating the conclusion of the 2023 Minor League season at one of the top ballparks in the sport."

In the past, the Triple-A National Championship Game has been hosted at a variety of stadiums, including AutoZone Park (Memphis), Huntington Park (Columbus), and PNC Field (Moosic).