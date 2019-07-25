Troy Tulowitzki announces retirement after 13 seasons in MLB: 'It has been an absolute honor'

On Thursday, Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement from baseball. Tulowitzki, 34, signed with the Yankees this past offseason after being cut by the Blue Jays. With the Yankees, Tulowitzki played in five games to start the season at shortstop, but he then went on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. The Yankees transferred Tulowitzki to the 60-day disabled list on June 7.

A five-time All-Star, Tulowitzki spent parts of 10 years with the Rockies and parts of three with the Blue Jays before injuries derailed his career. Here's part of Tulowitzki's retirement statement:

"For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball Player … to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans. I will forever be grateful for every day that I've had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor. "I will always look back with tremendous gratitude for having the privilege of playing as long as I did. There is no way to truly express my gratitude to the fans of Colorado, Toronto and New York. They always made my family and I feel so welcome. "I want to thank the Yankees organization and Brian Cashman for giving me the opportunity to wear the Yankees uniform and live out another childhood dream. I wish that my health had allowed for a different ending to that chapter. "While this chapter is now over, I look forward to continuing my involvement in the game that I love … instructing and helping young players to achieve their goals and dreams. "I'm saying goodbye to Major League Baseball, but I will never say goodbye 2 the game I love. Thanks again 2 all of you!"

Tulowitzki was also a two-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Silver Slugger and finished in the top 10 of NL MVP voting in each season between 2009-2011. From 2006-2015, he hit .297/.369/.508, with 193 home runs.