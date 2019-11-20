Umpire leaves in middle of youth baseball game after being berated by parents

Parents at youth sporting events can be quite opinionated and that was the case during a recent baseball game in Newport Harbor, Calif. After being berated by several parents for the way he was calling the game, an umpire decided that he had just about enough of the criticism and walked off the field, according to 97.1 FM The Ticket.

It was all caught on video.

"Enough, I'm not hearing another word out of any of you," the umpire said to a parent seated behind home plate after stopping play on the field. "If you want to have a game here, quiet down."

The parents weren't having it, though.

"Stay professional for the kids and justdo your job," one parent said.

One women then dished out a personal jab, "Are you mad because the kids are taller than you?" and it turned out to be the final straw for the ump.

Following that remark, the umpire walked off the field. The vide shows him walking into the parking lot and heading towards his car.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok by the user @griswald3, has been liked more than 340,000 times.

Tensions can be high at youth sporting events with the way that parents may interact with each other or towards the officiating crew. However, it's rare to see an umpire or referee completely decide that they have had enough and leave in the middle of a game.

Simply put, this gentleman wasn't dealing with the disrespect that he was receiving and was fed up. It's definitely not something that you see every day.