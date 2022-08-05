Oakland Athletics prospect Denzel Clarke isn't in the majors yet, but he is making history. Clarke, currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the A's organization by MLB.com, hit an inside-the-park home runs in back-to-back games.

It marks the first time in professional history that a player has achieved the feat in consecutive games.

On Tuesday, Clarke's first inside-the-park home run came against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Clarke slugged a ball down the left field line and the outfielder had an issue tracking the ball down. Clarke took advantage and ran all the way around the bases, beating the throw at home plate.

Tuesday's homer was the Lugnuts' first inside-the-park home run since the 2018 season. In addition, Clarke also became the first Lugnuts player since Tim Locastro in 2015 to hit two inside-the-park home runs in the same season.

Then, just 24 hours later, Clarke was able to do it all over again. This time, the A's prospect hit a ball that bounced off the wall and the outfielders once again couldn't corral it. Clarke was able to cross home plate without any throw from the outfield.

The 2021 fourth round pick began the 2022 season at Oakland's Single-A affiliate, the Stockton Ports. However, Clarke was promoted to the High-A Lugnuts in June and also played in the All-Star Futures Game at Dodgers Stadium in July.