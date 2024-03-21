Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts delivered the first home run of the Major League Baseball season as part of Thursday morning's contest against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Betts' blast came in the bottom of the fifth inning against Padres right-hander Michael King, who erred by throwing him a misplaced 3-1 fastball. Betts took advantage, launching a two-run shot that cut the Padres' lead from 10-6 to 10-8.

Here's a look at the home run in all its moving, breathing glory:

According to Statcast, Betts' home run had a 101.5 mph exit velocity and traveled 400 feet. Betts will also receive a new vehicle for his efforts. Hyundai promised "the player who achieves the first home run in the opening game will be awarded an IONIQ 5 electric vehicle."

Betts, a seven-time All-Star, entered Thursday with a career line of .295/.373/.527 (138 PS+) and 252 home runs. He's established new career highs in home runs in each of the past two seasons, hitting 35 in 2022 and then 39 in 2023. (For those wondering -- and we write this in jest -- he's on pace to break Barry Bonds' single-season record.)

The Dodgers trailed the Padres by a 10-8 score at press time.