The Savannah Bananas, a summer league baseball team that is comprised of collegiate players, has a knack for having fun promotions both on and off the field and always has fans on the edge of their seats. Saturday's game proved to be no different as former Major League Baseball pitcher Jake Peavy took the mound.

Not only did Peavy participate, but he actually pitched using some famed MLB hardware. The hurler took the mound wearing his gold glove, an award he won during the 2012 season with the Chicago White Sox.

While it was awesome to see Peavy toe the rubber once again, it wasn't the first time that the three-time All-Star appeared at a Savannah Bananas game. In 2021, Peavy also showed up at the summer league team's ballpark and let fans wear World Series rings. Peavy was a champ with the Red Sox in 2013 and a year later with the Giants.

Peavy played 15 seasons in the majors and he split time between the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants. The star right-hander put together a 152-126 career record to go along with a 3.63 ERA and 2,207 strikeouts.

Pitching with an actual Gold Glove is certainly something that baseball fans don't get to see every day. It's also just another example of how much the Savannah Bananas value fan interaction and putting a smile on the faces of everyone in the stands.