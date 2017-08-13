WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton ties Marlins franchise record for home runs

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is out of his mind right now. He's just stupid, insanely hot. We probably don't even have the proper language to describe how ridiculous he is right now.

On Sunday, Stanton homered. Again. See?

21 homers in 33 games for @Giancarlo818.



This is just getting RIDICULOUS. pic.twitter.com/p3fGLUZZqz — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2017

Let's run this down.

Stanton has homered in each of his last four games.

In his last 10 games, Stanton has nine homers.

In his last 33 games, Stanton has 21 homers.

On the last bullet point, for emphasis -- brace yourselves -- 21 homers in 33 games is a 162-game pace of 103 home runs.

Holy hell.

On the season, Stanton has 42 homers. That ties him with Gary Sheffield for the most home runs in a season in Marlins history. The top five:

Player HRs Year Giancarlo Stanton 42 2017 Gary Sheffield 42 1996 Giancarlo Stanton 37 2014 Giancarlo Stanton 37 2012 Giancarlo Stanton 34 2011

Miguel Cabrera also hit 34 in 2007, but I really just wanted to show the table with almost all Stanton because that's pretty fun.

The home run on Sunday was also Stanton's 250th in his career. Stanton got to 250 career home runs pretty fast as well. It's just his 941st career game. The only players who needed fewer games to reach 250 homers were Ryan Howard, Ralph Kiner, Harmon Killebrew, Albert Pujols and Juan Gonzalez, per Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

We've long known Stanton had game-changing power and he's always hit home runs at a high rate. What's nice this season is seeing him stay on the field and put it all together. He's likely to hit 50, probably 55, and has a shot at 60. It's a thing to behold.