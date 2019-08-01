WATCH: Mets' Jeff McNeil leaps into netting to make catch against White Sox
The New York Mets outfielder did his best Spiderman impression on the play
It looked as though New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil was going to run out of room to make a catch against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
However, McNeil was able to use his surroundings to his advantage. White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez slashed the ball down the line and McNeil was able to haul in the catch in foul territory. In addition, McNeil bounced off the safety netting down the right field line, which certainly could've resulted in an injury if it wasn't in place. The Mets then cheered on McNeil's new see through helper:
McNeil certainly was able to bounce off the netting and did his best Spiderman impression.
At the time, McNeil's grab was very important because the Mets held just a 1-0 lead. New York ended up defeating Chicago 4-0 in the matinee and McNeil went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Earlier this month, the White Sox installed safety netting all the way to each foul pole at Guaranteed Rate Field in an effort to keep fans safer. The White Sox were the first MLB team to install additional safety netting that spanned past first base.
The Washington Nationals also installed safety netting up to the foul poles at Nationals Park last week. In addition, the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers also plan to incorporate additional safety netting to the foul poles in an effort to increase the safety of their fans.
The additional netting is a great inclusion by MLB teams and in this instance, it provided a little bit of extra entertainment for the fans.
